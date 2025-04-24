First Alert Weather: Warmest day of the year for many, lakeshore a bit cooler

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Yesterday the high temperature recorded at Rochester Airport was 64 degrees, and alongside the plentiful sunshine it made for a very enjoyable day! Save for a possible brief morning shower here and there, today will be largely the same, and even warmer!

A warm front passing through the region may kick off some tiny showers in the early hours of the day, but these won’t last into the afternoon. Skies will be a mix of clouds and sun, but the big story is the temperatures. Areas inland could see upwards of 80 degrees, while the cooler waters of the lake keep the lakeshore ten degrees colder. This lake breeze boundary is expected to creep inward up to 5 miles.

Friday will be similarly mild although not as warm, and showers will develop into the afternoon; some of which could feature rumbles of thunder.

Chances for showers and thunder continue into Saturday morning, and winds could be a bit breezy, coming out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 MPH. It’ll be cooler, with temperatures in the mid 50s and mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be the much better day out of the weekend, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

