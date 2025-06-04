First Alert Weather: Warmest day of the year so far, hazy skies continue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After nearly breaking the record for lowest low temperature on Monday, we will be a few degrees shy of the record high temperature on Wednesday.

It’s quite the turnaround for Western New York and we will finally be able to enjoy seasonably warm temperatures for at least the next week or more. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s. The record is 94. Hazy skies will continue as well, as Canadian wildfires continue to funnel smoke into our atmosphere.

Air quality will go from “Good” to “Moderate” status on Wednesday and Thursday, which may pose issues for very young children, senior citizens, and those highly sensitive to changes in air quality.

On Thursday, a cold front passes, which will bring temperatures down to the upper 70s and will help to produce possible thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like these will be concentrated southeast of Rochester, where there is currently a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for severe weather, which means an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. We will continue to monitor these storms and will send out updates on their potential strength.

Chances for showers continue Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks good, so it will be an at least half-decent weekend. Look forward to temperatures remaining in the 70s and 80s through the next 10 days. Hello summer, we missed you! Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.