First Alert Weather: Warmest Halloween in decades leads to a windy Friday

We didn’t set a record on Halloween, but we did reach the upper 70s, which makes it the warmest Halloween since 1971, when we did set that record of 80 degrees. And it was the second warmest Halloween on record for Rochester.

A cold front arriving Thursday night will spread showers into the area, along with a gusty wind. Winds will gust 30-40 mph Thursday night and into Friday morning, before subsiding later in the afternoon. Showers along the cold front may linger into early Friday, but the majority of the day should be dry, with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s and lower 50s under a mainly gray sky. A few lake rain showers may try to develop Friday night, but any clouds to start Saturday will clear, and we’ll be left with a cool and pleasant early November day. Sunday also looks quite nice, with sun over to some later-day clouds, and seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s. The Bills shouldn’t have any weather concerns in Orchard Park for Sunday’s game against Miami.

We’ll see another warm-up getting underway next week, with some warm front showers on Monday, followed by a fairly quiet Election Day. Tuesday will feature temperatures in the 70s once again with a warm wind and the slight chance of a shower.