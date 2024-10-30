First Alert Weather: Warmest Halloween in decades on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester tied a record on Wednesday, hitting at least 78 degrees, and tying the old record high of 78 degrees from 1946. We may not be done!

The warmest Halloween on record was 80 degrees back in 1971. We’re forecasting a high of 78 degrees, which may not set a record, but it would be the second warmest Halloween on record and the warmest in over 20 years. In addition to the warmth, we expect most, if not all rain, to hold off until just before midnight, which would keep the majority of the Trick or Treaters warm and dry!

Of course, this weather won’t last. A strong cold front will be some showers Thursday night into Friday morning, along with a gusty wind and much cooler air.

The weekend looks pretty good, with a fair amount of sunshine, despite cooler air on Saturday, and seasonable temperatures and dry weather for Sunday. We’re also looking at another little warm-up next week, but it’ll come with a better chance of some rain through the middle part of next week. As far as Election Day goes, the weather doesn’t look like a big concern, with just a few showers around.