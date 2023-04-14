First Alert Weather: Warmth into the weekend and slight shower threat for Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of sunshine is expected on Friday with temperatures into the 70s and 80s and less wind through the afternoon.

The lighter winds will allow local lakebreezes to develop. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler near and north of Ridge Rd. and Rt. 104.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures will once again be well into the 70s on Saturday with a few more clouds around. Local lakebreeze will develop during the afternoon.

There will also be a small shower/thunder threat later into Saturday for parts of the Finger Lakes but most of us are dry. The weather looking great on Sunday with sunshine and temperatures near 80 one more time. The arrival of the cold front looks to be overnight Sunday into Monday with some rain and cooler weather on Monday.

