First Alert Weather: Warmth returns, but eventually so do the showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A high-pressure system has overspread the great lakes today and that produced a cool, dry northerly wind for this Mother’s Day. However, that bubble of high-pressure will be moving off the east coast and will shift the wind to a more southerly direction for Monday and this will bring in much warmer weather. In fact, the temperature will rise some 20 more degrees compared to Sunday. As a result, look for a temperature to rise into the upper 70s for most communities, but it will be much cooler near Lake Ontario. Some communities within a mile of Route 104 will stay in the 50s and lower 60s.

Looking ahead in the week, a large sprawling low-pressure system will begin to push moisture into Western New York for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This will not be a lot of rain, but rather occasional light showers that will be off and on through the week. Fortunately, the weather will remain on the warmer side with the temperature remaining in the 70s. At this time, we do not see any threating weather so the News10NBC Threat Tracker will remain green for the foreseeable future.

