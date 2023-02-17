First Alert Weather: Watch for icy spots as temperatures drop on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Colder air continues to move into the region on Friday morning as mixed precipitation changes to snow showers.

Any untreated wet surfaces may turn icy as temperatures fall into the 20s on Friday. Snow showers will pass by from time to time but accumulations will be light, coating to an inch.

One thing to watch will be in the evening when some lake snow tries to develop off Ontario. An inch or two is possible east of Rochester tonight if that lake snow develops.

A chilly breeze out of the north today will send the feel-like wind chill into the single digits and teens. The weekend looks pretty good with some sunshine on Saturday and milder weather returning on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any lake flakes that develop.

