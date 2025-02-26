First Alert Weather: Watch for icy spots this morning, and more mixed weather on the way

After the breath of spring we had on Monday, temperatures have begun to drop once again. Yesterday’s rain combined with near freezing temperatures this morning has resulted in slick spots on the roads and sidewalks, and especially on the snow that hasn’t melted, so be careful on your way out the door this morning. Spots on the road that look just wet may be black ice. Now that we’re in the final stretch of winter, we’re beginning to see big rises and dips in our temperatures which will cause concern for more icy conditions in the future.

Although it won’t be as warm as Monday and Tuesday, today will still reach 40 degrees which will help to melt some of the snow and ice. We’ll see a little sun in the morning, but clouds will take over going into the afternoon. We’ll have quiet weather into the evening, but overnight will feature rain showers that may be mixed with snow in some spots, and temperatures will once again get down to the low 30s; meaning tomorrow morning could have similar slippery spots.

Tomorrow will similarly see temperatures rise to the high 30s/low 40s, but will feature more long lived and widespread precipitation. Rain showers in the morning, changing to mix and snow showers in the evening. No major accumulations are expected; only about half an inch to an inch of wet snow is possible. Friday morning will be cold, meaning once again ice could be an issue if roads are left untreated.

Another sloppy rain/snow mix system comes through on Saturday; we’re continuing to track where exactly this system will land, but for now no major accumulations are expected. Sunday will be the coldest day in the forecast, with temps in the low teens for the morning and high temperatures reaching near twenty degrees. But, another warmup takes place into the midweek, with high temperatures possibly reaching fifty degrees again on Wednesday! So overall, we’ve entered that “windshield wiper” back-and-forth pattern in our weather typical of late winter… But soon enough, hopefully those fifty degree days will become the norm.