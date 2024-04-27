First Alert Weather: Watching the News10NBC First Alert radar over the next 24 hours

A warm front will be crossing Western New York Saturday night. This will bring an early feel of summer-like weather during the next 24 hours. Certainly, the temperature will be unseasonably warm, but it will be our first push of higher humidity for the season. Then several fronts will be crossing the area over the next 72 hours, and this will bring a greater chance of precipitation — especially Sunday and then again Tuesday.

Look for any lingering showers to come to an end east of Rochester for the early evening. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with a low temperature in the middle 50s. However, the temperature will begin to rise later Saturday night. Sunday will be a changeable day with limited sunshine and passing showers — maybe a thundershower. Lots of humidity for this time of year, with the high temperature within a few degrees of 70. Monday skies become partly to mostly sunny with a high temperature in the middle 60s, but cooler lakeside. On Tuesday, another round of showers and thundershowers is likely, with the high temperature near 70 degrees.

