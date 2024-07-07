First Alert Weather: Watching the remnants of Beryl

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up this Sunday morning to a great start as we are greeted with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. We will see our afternoon highs reach the mid and low 80s again, and unlike Saturday, we will stay dry as no rain is in the forecast. As for the dew points, it will not be as sticky as the past couple of days, but it will remain a bit noticeable as dew point temperatures sit around 60 degrees.

The dry weather will continue for Monday as we will see partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs near 90 too. We will also be dry for most of Tuesday, with a high near 90, but late in the day a decaying cold front approaches with the chance for an evening thunderstorm. Then on Wednesday, our eyes will be on the remnants of Beryl. Right now, we are expecting the remnants to move to our area Wednesday afternoon and to stick around through Thursday with lingering showers. Rain late Wednesday may be heavy at times depending on where the heaviest rain axis sets up and on how slow or fast Berly moves through. A slower progression of Beryl would bring rain accumulation of 1-2” with localized higher amounts and this would also bring a threat for some flooding. However, a faster progression of Beryl would mean less rain, about .5-1”, and a lesser threat of flooding if any threat at all.

We will understand more once Beryl makes landfall late Sunday night so make sure you stick with the First Alert Weather Team for continued updates.