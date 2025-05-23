First Alert Weather: Weather gets better by the day this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We finished out the week with more rain, cool air and gray skies in Rochester, and we’ll likely start the weekend the same way. That being said, we’ll see improving weather each day this weekend. Saturday will hold in the 50s with a mostly cloudy sky and some more showers. But, the showers will be fewer, the gray not as constant, and temperatures a few degrees milder than recent days.

Sunday gets better, with more sunshine mixed in, and temperatures making their way back into the lower 60s. While the majority of Sunday should be dry, we’ll likely see a brief shower, possibly a rumble of thunder during the afternoon, especially west and south of Rochester. Memorial Day will be the best of the bunch, with sunshine, milder air and dry weather. So, if you have parade plans or want to go to a ceremony on Monday, weather won’t be an issue!

We’ll keep the fair and milder weather going into early next week, with highs back to near 70 with dry weather on Tuesday. We’ll stay seasonably mild on Wednesday, but we’ll see a few showers sneaking back into the area by later in the day, and continuing off and on into Thursday.