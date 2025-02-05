First Alert Weather: Light snow on Wednesday and Yellow Alert on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tracking some local lake effect snow showers to start our Wednesday with light accumulations. A fluffy coating to a couple inches likely near and north of Rochester into Wayne County. The flakes end mid to late morning and quiet and cold weather this afternoon into tonight.

Yellow Alert Thursday for a round of slippery wet snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Mixed precipitation will arrive around 5am Thursday and start as some wet snow. Latest data suggests the wet snow will mix with sleet and stay mainly a sleet/snow combo for metro Rochester with a slushy inch or two before ending around midday. Areas south of Rochester in the Finger Lakes will see a better chance for some freezing rain with a glaze likely and slick travel possible for the morning commute.

After a break on Friday we will be tracking another storm threat for the weekend. That system will have more moisture and may bring a bigger snow and sleet threat to the region Saturday night into Sunday morning. Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the Yellow Alert Thursday and the weekend storm threat.