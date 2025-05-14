First Alert Weather: Wednesday starts wet and mild, drying out later

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Temperatures this morning were in the 60s across Western New York, a compliment to warm southerly flow that is unfortunately also bringing us some showers, at least for the morning.

Expect mild air, a decent warm breeze, and hit-or-miss light rain showers through the later A.M. hours. It won’t be a washout by any means, but certainly not ideal. Chances for rain decrease throughout the day, so any outdoor afternoon and evening plans will most likely be safe. Besides the rain, clouds will dominate the sky.

There will be chances for scattered showers with possible rumbles of thunder tomorrow afternoon (but nothing severe expected), then Friday morning there is a chance for a line of thunder and strong winds. The potential strength of this storm has decreased with the last model runs, but we are closely tracking it and will update you as we receive more data.

More showers are expected for Saturday, then Sunday has a smaller chance for lighter showers. It seems we’re paying a mighty toll for the beautiful weekend we just had. Hey, at least it isn’t snowing…

