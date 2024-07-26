First Alert Weather: Weekend looks picture perfect

We end the week with gorgeous weather, including lots of sunshine and a pleasant breeze off Lake Ontario.

Temperatures Friday will top out near 80. It will be comfortable and cool once again Friday night in the 50s and low 60s.

We’ll have sunny skies on Saturday with temperatures reaching the mid-80s and then closer to 90 on Sunday with more sunshine.

There will be very comfortable humidity levels Friday and Saturday with a slightly more humid day on Sunday. The more muggy air will arrive next week with a better chance for thunder by Tuesday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the heat and humidity next week