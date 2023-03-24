First Alert Weather: Wet at times and windy weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Friday turned out to be a pleasant, although cooler, day with some sunshine.

But that will be ending by early Saturday morning. Our next storm system moves in Saturday, bringing in a swath of moisture first thing in the morning, possibly starting as a brief wintry mix for an hour or two as the sun rises.

Anything that does fall in the form of frozen precipitation quickly transitions over to plain rain, which will fall steadily for a few hours in the morning. This will tend to taper into the afternoon, with some dry time. But that will also not last long, with scattered showers and maybe even some rumbles of thunder moving in by evening with a cold front.

Saturday will be a windy day, with some gusts pushing 40 mph in the hills south of Rochester. That cold front will trigger stronger winds for the late evening and overnight, with some gusts nearing 50-55 mph, especially west of Rochester toward Buffalo. The strongest winds will ease by Sunday morning, but the winds will still be very noticeable.

Gusts will continue in the 40-45 mph range Sunday morning into the early afternoon. Sunday will feature mainly dry weather, with some sun returning into the afternoon. Next week will feature several weak waves of low pressure, bringing off-and-on rain and wet snow showers, but at this point, no wintry accumulation is expected.