First Alert Weather: Wet conditions for the remainder of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Wednesday to a mild but unsettled start. Temperatures this morning are near the 50 degree mark and will remain there in the afternoon with a high around 52.

We will not warm up much due to the cloud cover and rain expected. Scattered showers on Wednesday morning will give way to rain in the afternoon and evening. Rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening will be heavy at times and create some pooling and ponding on the roads. Even a drop in visibility will be possible.

Rain will transition over to scattered showers late Wednesday night and then continue through much of Thursday. On Thursday, there will be a little cooler with highs in the 40s but remain unsettled with scattered showers expected.

Showers become isolated by Friday and could even mix with a few wet snowflakes late Friday as well. No snow accumulation is expected. When the rain ends, accumulations will likely be between 0.5 and 1 inches across our region with locally heavier amounts possible.

No flooding on the way, but make sure you have the rain gear ready to roll out with plenty of showers expected through the next three days.