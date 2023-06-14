First Alert Weather: Wet for Wednesday but looking nice on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Grab the umbrella and the rain jacket on Wednesday as we will be dealing with areas of rain and a cool feel to the air for this time of the year.

Light rain will be off and on Wednesday morning. It will become a steadier rain midday into the afternoon before tapering to showers later Wednesday into the evening.

Rain amounts will not be as heavy as Monday but many of us will see a quarter to half an inch with locally more south of Rochester and into the Finger Lakes. While the majority of us will have no problems we need to watch the area that had heavier rain on Monday for some minor flood concerns if any heavier showers develop east of Rochester later into Wednesday.

Temperatures will be the other big story. 15-20 degrees below normal this afternoon in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday looks much nicer with some sunshine and back into the 70s. Showers arrive later tomorrow and linger into Friday but look to clear for some nice weather this weekend for Father’s Day.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on today’s rain and some warmer weather next week.

