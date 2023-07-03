First Alert Weather: Wet on Monday but Dry for the Fourth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It won’t be the best start to the day on Monday as we are dealing with wet weather swinging through our region again.

Scattered showers on Monday will continue through the morning before turning isolated in the afternoon. A washout is not expected on Monday but after the best chance for showers in the morning we will see an isolated chance in the afternoon.

Isolated showers and cloudy skies are expected Monday afternoon, along with the persistent sticky conditions.

Things will get much better Monday evening. A passing shower is possible early Monday evening in the Finger Lakes, but clouds will break into tonight and we will turn much drier.

That is great news for the “Ring of Fire” on Conesus Lake Monday night as we are expecting partly cloudy skies by that time.

The dry weather will continue to take over for the Fourth of July. Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-80s!

It will remain sticky on Tuesday, and with that the feels like temperatures could reach near 90. There is a stray chance for a pop-up storm Tuesday afternoon, but most will be dry. We will be clear Tuesday night as well, which means fireworks displays should go on without any problems at night.

