First Alert Weather: Wet start to the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Showers from Friday evening are the appetizer to the main event coming on Saturday.

Saturday will start wet with steady showers and a period of rain. This should taper off into the afternoon, salvaging at least part of the day. But, if you have plans to be at the PGA or Lilac Festival (or any other outdoor plans for that matter), pack the rain gear.

Most spots will see about a quarter to a half inch of rain. We’ll end the weekend on a much brighter and drier note, with sunshine and temperatures back into the lower 70s.

Next week looks fantastic, with dry weather and plentiful sunshine almost every day. We’ll also warm things up back into the 70s, after a cooler start on Monday. Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, we’re thinking we should see warm air and dry weather for the holiday weekend.

This is still a week away, so the forecast may change slightly, but the overall pattern looks very quiet. So, while the weekend rain isn’t ideal, it is beneficial.