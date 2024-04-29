First Alert Weather: Wet weather makes a return to Rochester

A cold front will be approaching Western New York over the next 24 hours.

This will eventually be the focal point for rain for Tuesday.

At this point, there little to no risk of severe weather, although there could be some thunder and a few downpours during the middle of the day. Latest weather data shows more than a half inch of rain will be possible with the potential of ponding on our roadways.

The News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation, but at this time our News 10NBC First Alert Threat Tracker will remain green as we should expect a just a minor impact.

Monday night, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with just the small chance of a spotty shower or thundershower. The low temperature will be near 53 degrees.

On Tuesday, watch for scattered showers to become more numerous through the morning. They will become more of a steady rain in the middle of the day with a downpour and some thunder possible. The high temperature will be in the lower 60s.

The showers will taper off Tuesday night with dry weather returning for Wednesday. Wednesday will bring slowly clearing sky with a high temperature in the middle 60s.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.