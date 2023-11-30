First Alert Weather: Wet weather returns on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mild and dry air along with sunshine on Thursday will be replaced by another round of precipitation on Friday, this time in the form of rain.

Showers will develop from west to east Friday morning, and we’ll see a fairly steady but fairly light rain for much of the day, beginning to taper later in the afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the lower half of the 40s, but mild enough for all rain across the area. Saturday will see some more scattered showers with a stationary front draped across the area.

Once again, we should be warm enough for all liquid on Saturday, and Saturday should wind up being the drier of the weekend days. That is because another, somewhat-stronger storm will be developing on Sunday. Again, we should see rain on Sunday, but a steadier rain developing.

Confidence becomes lower starting Sunday night.

There are some indications that see some colder air wrapping in Sunday night into Monday, which could potentially chance rain over to some wet snow into Monday morning. If this trend continues, we could see some accumulating snow, but again, confidence at this point is low, and we’ll continue to monitor the trends. Colder air moves in by Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping us into the lower 30s for highs, with some lake flakes returning to western New York.