First Alert Weather: Wet weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are starting off this Saturday under a blanket of cloud cover with the occasional light rain shower.

Clouds and shower chances will continue through Saturday morning before things dry out in the afternoon. Clouds will break Saturday afternoon for a little sunshine before the days end. Shower chances lessen Saturday afternoon, but there will still be the threat of a spotty shower. Overall, Saturday afternoon should turn out rather nice and with the sun expected our afternoon highs will reach the 70-degree mark!

We will be dry into early Saturday night before rain develops after midnight. Rain will stick around into Sunday morning as well. Some of the rain may be locally heavy out early Sunday morning, but it will taper by the start of the afternoon.

Even with that, there will still be the threat of a few rain showers Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be just as mild as highs reach the mid and upper 60s.