First Alert Weather: Wet weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Saturday morning to a damp and cloudy start.

With the wet weather outside, we are also dealing with a drop in visibility for some areas. Damp, cloudy, and foggy conditions will likely continue through most of this morning before we slowly dry out in the afternoon. Cloudy skies will stick around, but at least there will be some dry time Saturday afternoon. An isolated shower, or some drizzle, can not be ruled out but most of us will be drier later Saturday.

Temperatures are in the mid-40s to start off, and with the cloud cover in the forecast through they will likely remain there through the afternoon. After some dry time Saturday afternoon and evening, the rain will return for Sunday. Our third round of rain will arrive as early as Sunday morning with a few showers.

The best chance for rain Sunday will be the afternoon and evening as low pressure approaches. Rain on Sunday could be heavy at times with pooling and ponding possible, and limited visibility on the roads also possible. No flooding is expected. Behind this rain maker, we will turn cooler with highs dipping back into the 30s through the middle of this week.

We will see some snow shower activity through Wednesday, but no accumulation is expected at this time.