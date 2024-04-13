First Alert Weather: Wet weather will continue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Saturday morning to another wet and unsettled start.

The rain and snow showers will likely continue through the middle of the day Saturday before tapering and turning a little sunny late in the day. Temperatures will be on the cooler side of things as they only reach the 50 degree mark Saturday afternoon, and with the chilly weather will continue the winds from Friday. Winds will remain gusty on Saturday as they gust between 30-40 mph.

Weather will be better for plans Saturday evening and Saturday night, but it will remain windy which means as temperature fall into the 40s it will feel a bit cooler. Clouds will quickly break Saturday evening before returning Sunday morning with a passing rain shower possible. It isn’t until the late morning hours and early afternoon on Sunday when a line of showers and storms will move through. Severe storms are not expected, but a storm or two that passes by within that timeframe will have a chance to produce some gusty winds.

Showers and storms move out by Sunday evening with clouds slowly breaking through Sunday night. Monday and Tuesday will be quite nice as a mixture of sun and clouds are expected with highs near 60 both days. However, as quickly we turn dry the showers do return. Showers will return to the forecast on Wednesday with a warm front and then approaching cold front for late week.

This will keep us unsettled into next weekend with another shot of chillier air too.