First Alert Weather: What do May showers bring?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The old saying goes “April showers, bring May flowers” but now that we are heading into May, what do May showers bring? Let alone Sunday, but this week will be a wet one for us here in Western NY as shower chances remain in the forecast through Friday.

Sunday, we will see showers this morning transition to widespread rain this afternoon. Rain this afternoon will also be heavy at times with limited visibility and pooling and ponding on the roads. No flooding is expected across our region, but some rain may cause some ponding in you yard. Rain Sunday afternoon will continue through this evening before transitioning over to shower late.

We will see our shower chances continue into Monday, but it looks like most of Monday morning will be dry. Showers are likely Monday afternoon. Also, with the unsettled weather, we will be turning cooler this week. Highs Saturday reach the 60-degree mark, but Sunday only the mid-50s and then the mid-40s for Tuesday!

Not only will we see chilly weather and showers, but a few wet snowflakes could mix in Tuesday morning and Tuesday night. Occasional showers continue through the remainder of the week before we try and dry out Saturday. With the drying trend next weekend, we will also try and warm up. We just have to get through this week because things are looking up afterwards!