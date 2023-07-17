First Alert Weather: Wildfire smoke has returned to the region Monday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Air quality alerts for the region Monday as Canadian wildfire smoke is in the air and will be with us through the day.

Levels will not be as bad as earlier in the year but anyone with respiratory or heart disease should limit time outdoors. Smoke will be noticeable into Monday night and early Tuesday morning before it clears on Tuesday afternoon.

The weather on Monday will be warm and a little muggy with temps into the mid 80s. Most of the day will be dry but a pop-up shower or storm is possible in the afternoon, especially east and south of Rochester.

There will be a couple of showers and storms on Tuesday with some beautiful weather expected on Wednesday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the smoke.

