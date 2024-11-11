First Alert Weather: Wind picks up and temperatures drop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A compact area of low pressure and cold front passing through Monday night will ramp up our winds, and drop our temperatures Monday night.

Winds will gust 30-40 temporarily, before dropping back a little bit on Monday. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s by Monday morning, and we’ll see scattered rain showers overnight. Tuesday will be a chilly day with highs in the lower 40s, but we’ll also see a lot of sunshine returning quickly through the morning hours. Wednesday is quiet and dry with a mostly sunny sky.

The remnants of what was Hurricane Rafael will get swept up, and try to bring us a little rain by Thursday, but the majority of the precipitation will likely pass to our south. Overall, our work will be fairly quiet once we get past the early week wind and showers.

The weekend also looks pretty good, with a partly cloudy sky and seasonable temperatures in the lower 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday has a slight chance of a shower. So at this point, the Bills vs. Kansas City game looks decent, but stay tuned, as this is still almost a week away.