First Alert Weather: Windy and cold day with a few snow showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Colder air is settling into the Rochester region for Thursday as temperatures fall back below freezing. A gusty wind is sending the feel-like temperatures into the teens.

Be aware some of the slush left over from Wednesday evening will freeze back up so watch your step as you head out. Very little if any new snow is in the forecast for Thursday with some light snow showers.

A little lake effect off of Ontario may develop tonight and bring minor accumulations along Rt. 104, eastside and Wayne County into tomorrow morning.

The next system to watch will be the potential for some light snow on Sunday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the weekend snow threat and a cold forecast into next week.

