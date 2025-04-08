First Alert Weather: Windy and cold weather with snow showers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A blast of winter weather returns to the Rochester region Tuesday with wind, cold and some snow. Gusts today around 40mph will bring some wind whipped snow showers and drive the feel like temps into the single digits and teens. Dress for the winter cold. Along with the chill we will also see numerous snow showers mid to late morning before tapering off later in the day. Accumulations will be minor but a coating to an inch is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. Not looking at any major impacts to travel.

Winds will diminish Tuesday night into Wednesday with a return to some sunshine midweek. Still cold but not as harsh with just a few flurries in the forecast. Keeping an eye on another system arriving Thursday with a little wintry mix to rain during the afternoon. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on that storm to end the week and when we see warmer weather moving back in.