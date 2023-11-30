First Alert Weather: Windy and mild for Thursday with rain on the way Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be clearing skies on Thursday morning will set the stage for some nice weather. Expect sunshine and much milder conditions on Thursday with temperatures into the upper 40s.

It will be windy at times in the afternoon and evening with some gusts over 30mph. Fair weather is in store on Thursday night with temperatures staying in the 30s and low 40s.

A storm system will arrive on Friday with some rain moving in after 8 a.m. There will also be a steady soaking rain through midday Friday into the afternoon. We’re looking at a third to half an inch of rain on friday.

Steady rain will exit late in the afternoon with some drizzle and scattered showers Friday evening. More showers at times through the weekend with perhaps some rain or snow next Monday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain on Friday.