First Alert Weather: Windy and mild today before snow tomorrow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up this morning to a gusty and cloudy start to our Sunday. Winds will likely remain gusty through a good part of the morning hours with gusts near 45 mph possible.

The National Weather Service has everyone in our region under a Wind Advisory until 11 Sunday morning. Winds will begin to slowly subside this afternoon, but it will remain rather breezy with gusts near 30 mph. Additional power outages are not expected. Also, today will feature some sunshine. After a cloudy start to the day, we will see the sun return in the afternoon as cloud clear. After a chilly start, we will see our afternoon highs reach the mid and upper 40s.

It will feel a bit chilly though due to the breezy conditions. It might feel like Spring again today, but Old Man Winter isn’t giving in just yet with a chance for snow tomorrow. A wave of low pressure on Monday will bring us a chance for rain and snow showers with accumulating snow possible. We will see unsettled weather roll in towards the middle of the day Monday.

We are likely staying on the wet side to start with temperature sin the low 40s by the middle of the day tomorrow, but cold air will wrap in as the storm strengthens and transitions some of us over to snow. Best chance for that will be the higher elevations. Rain and snow showers will likely be falling through the evening commute tomorrow before turning drier Monday night. Roads are not expected to be impacted with the mild weather we have seen recently, temperatures remaining above freezing, and the sun angle this time of year, but a drop in visibility is possible.

When things are done Tuesday morning, many will see near an inch if any accumulation, but higher elevations in the Finger Lakes could see one to three inches of snow.