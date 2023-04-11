First Alert Weather: Windy and mild Tuesday but warmer for rest of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is mild weather for Tuesday but overall the weather isn’t as nice as Monday. The wind will pick up with some gusts over 40mph possible on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s not as sunny on Tuesday as some clouds increase across the region in the morning into the afternoon. Sunshine returns Wednesday and the wind goes away as temperatures jump into the lower 70s.

Absolutely gorgeous weather in the forecast for Thursday and Friday with showers arriving later in the weekend as much cooler weather returns for next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the wind today and when the rain arrives this weekend.

