First Alert Weather: Windy and milder conditions on Friday with some showers this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be milder weather ahead for your Friday as temperatures climb into the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine for Friday before clouds move back in later. It will be a mild and breezy Friday night.

A morning shower is possible on Saturday. Then, there will be lots of clouds and mainly dry weather in the 50s. Showers are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning then clearing skies for Sunday afternoon.

It will turn cooler on Sunday with temperatures back into the 40s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the timing of showers through the weekend.