First Alert Weather: Windy and milder Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As we start the new week, temperatures are headed up, with above normal weather conditions sticking around through Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday will bring clouds and a few breaks of sun with temps jumping into the mid-40s, perhaps some upper 40s. This will be the warmest weather we have seen since the end of December. With the warmth will also come gusty winds. Southwest breeze around 40mph later Monday morning and afternoon.

A weak clipper storm will arrive on Tuesday with some rain showers in the morning. Another small system will move through later Wednesday into Thursday with rain and snow showers. Behind that storm some colder weather will arrive Friday into the weekend. Another clipper may bring some snow or a mix on Saturday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the quick hitting systems later in the week.