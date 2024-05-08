First Alert Weather: Windy and warm on Wednesday with a pop-up afternoon storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Skies are clear for Wednesday morning as the overnight thunder has left the region. Some sunshine and warm weather is on the way once again with temperatures into the low 70s.

Winds will increase on Wednesday morning into the afternoon with some gusts 30-40 mph in the afternoon. While most of the day will be dry, keep an eye to the sky mid to late afternoon as a few storms may pop near and north of the Thruway.

Thursday is looking drier overall with mostly cloudy skies and any showers holding off until later in the day and at night. It will be cooler with temperatures near 60.

Friday will bring numerous showers and cool weather with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any storms that pop this afternoon and keeping an eye on any changes to the timing of rain later in the week.