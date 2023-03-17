First Alert Weather: Windy, cold and a little snowy this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It is the last weekend of winter, and it is only fitting that winter weather makes a return.

Temperatures will drop from the 50s on Friday into the 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. Not only will it be significantly colder, but it’ll also be windy, with some gusts of 30-40 mph on both Saturday and Sunday.

It’ll be cold enough for a lake response. Most will see little more than a dusting on Saturday, outside of Wyoming County. Parts of Wyoming County will likely see several inches of snow on Saturday off of Lake Erie.

The winds will shift on Sunday with a secondary cold front, pulling in more moisture from Lake Ontario. This will tend to focus the lake snow closer to Lake Ontario, with up to an inch of accumulation possible for our northern counties.

Right on cue, more spring-like weather returns on Monday, for our first day of spring. We’ll see sunshine, less wind and temperatures back into the mid-40s. The milder and quiet weather should last through Wednesday of next week, before some more rain moves in with our next storm system by the end of next week.