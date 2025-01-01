First Alert Weather: Windy, colder and snowy for some to end the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new year brings a new weather pattern. We will turn progressively colder and snowy through the end of the week and into the weekend, and beyond. Lake effect snow setting up Wednesday night will primarily aim at Wayne County through the day Thursday. There may be some minor fluctuations in the band, but expect most areas to see little to nothing out of this, with a few inches for northern and eastern Wayne County. Winds will be gusty again on Thursday, with some gusts out of the west/northwest pushing 35-40 mph. This won’t create issues but may produce areas of blowing snow where the lake flakes fly on Thursday.

The lake snow aiming at Wayne County will shift southward later Friday and into Saturday, as the winds shift just a bit. This will give more of the Rochester region and Finger Lakes a better chance for some minor snowfall accumulation. The bigger weather story for everybody into the weekend will be the cold air. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for daytime highs, with a gusty wind making it feel much colder.

A storm system should miss us to the south on Sunday and Monday, but it’ll bring down another shot of even colder air into next week, which will keep the lake effect flakes flying.