First Alert Weather: Windy Monday with some cold days into midweek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Expect mostly cloudy skies to start the week with a gusty wind on Monday. There will be briefly milder weather with temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s into Monday afternoon before the cold front moves through the region.

There will be nothing more than a brief shower with that front but the wind will turn quite gusty as it moves by. Behind that system, colder weather builds into the region for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Expect a few rain and snow showers on Tuesday with temperatures around 40. Some flurries and snow showers are likely Wednesday with temperatures only in the 30s. There will be somewhat nicer weather to end the week before more showers arrive over the weekend.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the chilly weather ahead.