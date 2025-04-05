First Alert Weather: Winter is not done just yet

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Plenty of wet weather is expected for this Saturday night, with more persistent rain showers returning overnight. This rain will be arriving with the passage of a front that will move from west to east across Western New York. Most of this wet weather will end by Sunday morning, however, there will be a noticeable drop in the temperatures for Sunday, with readings remaining in the 30s and 40s for most of the day. Once these chilly or below normal temperatures arrive, brisk weather will likely stay most of the upcoming week. In addition, another boundary will arrive on Monday night. The News10NBC First Alert meteorologists anticipate that it will be cold enough for some wet snow showers, with a coating of snow possible by Tuesday morning.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.