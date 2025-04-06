First Alert Weather: Winter lingers for Western New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The work week will begin with some pleasant weather as Monday morning will feature some sunshine. Temperatures should be reasonable with the readings rising to near 50 degrees. However, a strong cold front will arrive Monday evening with gusty winds and sharply colder temperatures. As a result, any rain showers will change to snow showers by evening with these snow showers likely to be off and on into Tuesday. It is rather late in the season to see any snow accumulation, but it will be cold enough for a possible coating of snow – especially on grassy surfaces – by Tuesday morning. Tuesday, the gusty winds will continue with the temperature running almost 20 degrees below normal as the mercury is expected to remain in the middle 30s. This will produce a hint of winter for the Rochester area.

