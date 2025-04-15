First Alert Weather: Winter returns for a day Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The winds of change were blowing on Tuesday, and that change we’ll be seeing is a brief return to winter. While winds will stay somewhat busy Tuesday night and Wednesday, it won’t be quite as windy as Tuesday was. Some gusts will push 40 mph at times out of the west/northwest. That wind will be bringing in much chillier air, with some snow showers from time to time. The only areas that should see any sort of accumulation is the higher terrain of the western Southern Tier. Outside of that, a few select locations may wake up to a a dusting of white on the ground, but it won’t last.

High pressure and sunshine make a return on Thursday, and temperatures will climb back into the lower 50s. A warm front lifting through on Friday will push temperatures back into the 60s, but it’ll also increase our cloud cover, and bring a few showers from time to time.

Speaking of showers, that warm front will loiter over our area this weekend, which will tend to keep us somewhat unsettled, especially Saturday with some rain likely. The bigger question is Sunday. Initially the Easter Sunday forecast looked dry, but there’s a chance that front may continue to hover over us. Because of this, we’ll added the slight chance of showers to Sunday’s forecast, but there is plenty of room (and time) for change. Check back as we get a little closer to the weekend. Meanwhile, the overall temperature trend for the next week to week and a half will generally be warmer than average.