First Alert Weather: Winter returns for the first weekend of March

This weekend is not only the first few days of March, but also the start of meteorological spring! Meteorological Spring starts March 1st and ends May 31st. But that doesn’t mean spring weather will accompany it. In fact, it will not! A strong cold front blowing through very early Saturday morning will drop our temperatures from the lower 40s very quickly into the 20s Saturday morning. Winds will pick up with some gusts near 40 mph, and some lake effect snow will develop. Most areas will see less than 1″ of snow on Saturday, but parts of Wayne County may pick up a few inches.

Sunday sees similar conditions, with some lake snow, a good deal of cloud cover, and a chill to the air. In fact, we may not make it out of the teens on Sunday. The wind won’t be as strong, but wind chills will still be near zero much of the day. We’ll also continue with some lake flakes, with less than an inch for most, but Wayne County once again will see more persistent snow. In all, expect a coating to an inch or two for most this weekend, with 3-4″ possible in parts of Wayne County.

Conditions improve a bit early next week, with any snow ending early Monday, followed by a good deal of sunshine. Tuesday turns milder, with highs into the 40s, and likely in the 50s on Wednesday. That being said, we’ll see some rain returning later Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by gust wind and falling temperatures again on Thursday.