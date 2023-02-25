First Alert Weather: Winter weather impacts with snow and ice over the next few days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up to another cold start to the day. Temperatures this morning are in the teens and will only make their way into the mid 20s this afternoon. We will also see plenty of cloud cover today, and those clouds will give way to on and off snow showers through the early afternoon.

Snow showers won’t amount to much, as we will see upwards to an inch of snow, but with the cold weather in place there is the chance for a slick spot or two. However, we will finally see some relief from the cold and ice tomorrow with our afternoon highs making their way near 40 degrees! This will also come with a bit of sun, but generally mostly cloudy. A quick break from the winter weather though as another opportunity for snow and ice rolls in Monday afternoon.

A weak wave of low pressure will push in from the Ohio River Valley Monday afternoon and likely bring us another mixed bag. Right now, it looks like we will start off as snow across our region before transitioning to a period of sleet and freezing rain and then over to plain rain by Monday night.

Our latest forecast is calling for near an inch of snow and upwards to a tenth of an inch of ice for Genesee and Wyoming Counties, with the bulk of our region expected to see 1-2 inches of snow and a trace of ice, while areas east will have the best chance for 3″ or more of snow. Things will likely change through the next few days so make sure you continue to check back with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest.