First Alert Weather: Winter weather still difficult to find

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It is likely that unseasonably mild weather will return for the next four days to Western New York.

Typically, Rochester can expect daytime high temperatures in the middle 30s for this time of the year, but warmer than normal temperatures are likely for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. However, with the warmer weather, we will also find periods of rain.

Tonight, look for the skies to become partly cloudy. The temperature will fall into the middle 20s. Tuesday will start cloudy with a few rain showers arriving by the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the upper 40s. Wednesday some drier weather will return with breaks of sunshine for the afternoon. The high temperature will be within a few degrees of 40.

Thursday it is recommended to keep the umbrella handy as steady rain will be arriving. The mercury will rise to nearly 50 degrees. Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert for updates on the forecast.