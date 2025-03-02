First Alert Weather: Winter will relent by the middle of the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Unseasonably cold weather has been the “highlight” for this first weekend of March with the temperature running 10 to 20 degrees below normal. In addition, there have been a few bouts of lake effect snow with small accumulations across the area. There will likely be another brief period of lake snow this Sunday evening. This may reduce visibility at times, but once again any accumulation should be small. Most areas can expect a dusting to an inch with communities along the Route 104 corridor measuring perhaps two to three inches. Most of this snow should dwindle to flurries before midnight as the temperature falls into the middle teens.

Monday should bring a moderation to our weather with partial sunshine and the temperature rising into the low to mid-30s. Tuesday brings a passing rain shower and the temperature warming into the upper 40s. Then the hint of spring in the air for Wednesday with rain showers and the temperature rising into the middle 50s.

