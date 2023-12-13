First Alert Weather: Wintry on Wednesday but a milder end to the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Wednesday morning to another cold start with temperatures near 30 degrees.

Not only that but conditions remain breezy which is making it feel colder outside. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will reach the mid-30s but it will feel like the 20s with the breezy conditions persisting.

We will also see a good amount of sunshine with partly cloudy skies but a snow shower will be possible later in the day. A passing snow shower in the evening could briefly limit visibility on the roadways for the evening commute, but most will dodge it and it will be short lived.

Clouds continue to slowly clear, which is great news as the Geminid Meteor Shower peaks on Wednesday night. Generally, look east towards the constellation Gemini to view it, but anywhere in the sky meteors will be possible.

Upwards to 120 meteors per hour will be possible. If you will be out there trying to see some meteors make sure you bundle upas temperatures crash into the 20s on Wednesday night. After a cold start on Thursday, milder weather arrives in the afternoon.

Highs on Thursday will be near 40 and then near 50 for Friday. This will come with a good amount of sunshine as mostly sunny skies are expected both days. It will also be breezy both days with winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph out of the southwest.