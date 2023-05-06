First Alert Weather: Wonderful weather Saturday before a shower Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up Saturday morning, the weather could not be any better across our region. It is cool outside as temperatures are starting off in the 40s, but overall the sky conditions are fantastic!

Clear and sunny skies will continue through the day before a few clouds pop up this afternoon. No rain is on the way, so any outdoor plans this afternoon will be good to go. Temperatures will make their way into the kid and low 60s for afternoon highs.

However, Sunday there is the chance for a shower or two but most of us will be dry. Most of the day tomorrow will be great. Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon before a shower chance pops up after 6 in the evening. It’s not a whole lot, but a passing shower will be possible at that time.

Shower chances will continue through early tomorrow night before we clear out for Monday.