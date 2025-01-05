First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert as cold winds and lake effect snow continues

ROCHESTER. N.Y. The lake effect snow pattern that has been ongoing for several days now is set to continue for Sunday, and again it will be a highly localized event; some areas may only see a dusting, while a few miles over you could be looking at several inches… In general, the heaviest snowfall will be along the lake shore and in the northeast portions of Wayne County, and the timing for the heaviest snowfall will be between the late morning through the afternoon. Take caution driving, as even if there is not much snow on the ground, roads could still be slippery; and be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and reduced visibility.

While some areas may not see as intense snowfall or really anything more than a dusting, we will all be feeling that cold northwest wind. Temperatures won’t get above the high 20s, and at best it will feel like the low to high teens for all of Western New York. The good news is winds will die down going into the evening and tonight; but they’ll be back by Tuesday.

This bitterly cold and snowy pattern will continue through the middle of the week, as that winter storm system passing to our south will keep winds directed the way they’ve been the past few days, bringing us more arctic air and lake flakes. We finally get a break from the snow on Friday, but keep your eye on Saturday, as the latest model guidance is hinting at the possibility of a more widespread significant winter weather event for the northeast U.S. That is still a few days out however, so the forecast is susceptible to change. Stay tuned as we’ll be monitoring that all week and will give you the latest updates.