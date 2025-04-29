First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert as local severe storms hit the region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Windy and warm weather has moved into the region out ahead of an approaching cold front. Temps will climb into the 80s with gusts near 40mph. As the front approaches local strong to severe storms will develop later this afternoon into the early evening. Yellow Alert for potential damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and even an isolated tornado threat as the storms move through.

This particular weather set-up favors stronger storms in the Finger Lakes region to the east and south of metro Rochester. The severe threat is less near and west of Rochester out towards Buffalo. There will be two opportunities for storms today. One will develop mid to late afternoon and then a second line is possible early in the evening. The initial storms will most likely pack more of a punch, but the evening storms could still bring some strong winds.

