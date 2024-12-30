First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert as strong winds expected today

ROCHESTER. N.Y. We are Yellow on the Threat Tracker for Monday, as a strong low pressure system to our north is driving strong winds into the area. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 MPH in Rochester, with even stronger winds to the west. Expect tree damage, falling branches, and possible isolated power outages. Take precautions if you are driving a high-profile or top-heavy vehicle.

There will also be some light rain showers today, mainly from mid morning through the afternoon. Higher elevations could see some wet snowflakes, but nothing that will accumulate. Both the winds and the showers taper off into tonight, with temperatures expected to drop to the mid 30s.

Looking ahead to New Years Eve, it will start out cloudy with temperatures in the high 30s/low 40s, but more rain showers will arrive in the afternoon and last through the night. Midnight is looking rainy but not a washout, with temperatures around 40 degrees.

New Years Day will feature rain and snow showers, with the rain mainly in the lower elevations and snow in the higher elevations. After which northwest flow will take over, possibly bringing some lake effect snow to the Rochester area; the worst of the snow will most likely be east of Rochester. Temperatures will continue to drop through the week, with more chances for lake effect snow through the weekend.

